DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Spain vs. Saudi Arabia this June 21. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a $5 wager on any market, including this critical Group H clash. Browse all current sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, and the promotion activates automatically.

Win or lose your opening bet on this Group H showdown, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Spain runs out a comfortable 3-0 winner as predicted or Saudi Arabia pulls off a stunning upset, your bonus bets are on the way regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this offer. Once you meet the deposit and wager requirements, the promotion applies to your account automatically. It is a straightforward way to get extra value out of one of the most intriguing group-stage matches on the schedule.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings is quick and straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available payment methods on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market, such as Spain vs. Saudi Arabia or another available event. Receive your eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what DraftKings has to offer beyond this promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around Spain vs. Saudi Arabia

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. These deals are updated frequently and can add real value to your betting experience.

The easiest way to stay on top of available DraftKings promo codes is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear regularly, so it is worth checking back often to make sure you are not leaving value on the table.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.