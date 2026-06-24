DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Switzerland vs Canada

A DraftKings promo code is not required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available for Wednesday, June 25. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly just in time to bet on Switzerland vs. Canada in Group B.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Switzerland vs. Canada

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and easy to unlock. Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Switzerland vs. Canada. No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Jonathan David and Canada pull off a home victory or Granit Xhaka leads Switzerland to a draw, you still walk away with bonus bets in your account. Your bonus arrives within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

Minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are awarded win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo is a strong way to get into the action for what should be a tightly contested Group B finale. If you back Switzerland at 2-2 and the match ends exactly that way, your winnings are yours to keep — and the bonus bets are still coming regardless of the outcome.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Switzerland vs. Canada

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets before Switzerland and Canada kick off:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not be on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer, such as a Switzerland vs. Canada match result. Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

For a deeper look at what this platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo offers for existing users ahead of Switzerland vs. Canada

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The platform consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. These deals are updated regularly and can be found by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. With Group B action heating up, it is worth checking in frequently to see what is available for soccer betting and beyond.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.