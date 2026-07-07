DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a standout offer for new users ahead of Switzerland vs. Colombia. Through July 7, you can claim Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly when you place your first qualifying wager. Check out more sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Switzerland vs. Colombia

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and rewarding. No code is required — simply sign up, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code activates automatically once those conditions are met.

Whether you back Switzerland to keep another clean sheet or put your faith in Colombia's attack to finally click into gear, the outcome of your first bet does not affect your bonus. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. That means even if Switzerland and Colombia play out a tight, goalless draw and your pick does not land, you are still walking away with bonus bets in hand.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit and qualifying wager of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Switzerland vs. Colombia

Claiming this offer is quick and easy. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff in Vancouver:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal details. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your wager: Bet at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. Switzerland vs. Colombia is a great place to start, whether you fancy Granit Xhaka to control the midfield or Luis Diaz to make his mark in the final third. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing users

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform does not leave existing customers out in the cold. DraftKings regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions across a wide range of sports and markets. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated frequently. Whether Switzerland vs. Colombia is your focus or you have your eye on another market, there is usually something worth grabbing.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.