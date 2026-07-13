DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for the Home Run Derby

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a fantastic offer for new users ahead of the Home Run Derby on July 13. Grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly and put it to work on tonight's slugfest at Citizens Bank Park. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings Home Run Derby offer works

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and the DraftKings new-user promo activates automatically. Whether you back Kyle Schwarber to win the Derby or take a shot on a longshot like Ben Rice, this offer has you covered.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you wager $5 on Bryce Harper to go deep in the first round and he falls short — you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform. If Harper comes through and your bet wins, those bonus bets are still on their way.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically upon registration.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued win or lose on your first wager.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for the Home Run Derby

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the first swing at Citizens Bank Park tonight:

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer — consider placing it on a Home Run Derby market to make the night even more exciting. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos to explore after the Home Run Derby

The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code welcome offer is just the beginning. DraftKings consistently rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly throughout the week. Keep checking back so you never miss a chance to maximize your value on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.