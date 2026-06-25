DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for Türkiye vs. USA Group D

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Türkiye vs. USA Group D action this June 25. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly just by placing a qualifying wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into the match.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Türkiye vs. USA

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all — the promotion applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the Türkiye vs. USA Group D match. Whether you back the USA to control possession or Türkiye to finally break through and find the net, your qualifying bet gets the bonus rolling.

The best part is that the outcome of your bet does not determine whether you receive the bonus. Win or lose your wager on the Group D finale, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. For example, if you place $5 on the USA to win and Mauricio Pochettino's side cruises to another clean sheet, you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If Hakan Calhanoglu and Turkiye pull off the upset and your bet loses, the $200 in bonus bets still arrives.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

Bonus bets arrive within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Türkiye vs. USA

Claiming this offer ahead of the Türkiye vs. USA Group D match is straightforward. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed in time for kickoff.

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must not appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling to participate. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place a $5 wager: Find the Türkiye vs. USA Group D market or any other eligible sports betting market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Collect your bonus: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform offers beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around the Türkiye vs. USA match

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, and the FIFA Club World Cup is exactly the kind of event that draws strong promotional activity. Profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and same-game parlay specials are among the types of deals that tend to surface around high-profile matches like this one.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added regularly, so it is worth browsing before you place your next wager on the tournament.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.