DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for USA vs. Australia Group D

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on USA vs. Australia Group D action. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly the by placing a qualifying $5 wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos before June 19 to make the most of this welcome offer.

How the DraftKings promo code works for USA vs. Australia

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, including USA vs. Australia Group D.

No matter how your first bet settles, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Whether Christian Pulisic opens the scoring for the United States or the Socceroos pull off another upset, your bonus bets are on the way either way.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) arrive within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you bet $5 on the United States to win and they cruise to a 2-0 victory as predicted, your winnings are yours to keep and your $200 in bonus bets will still arrive within 72 hours. If Australia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the bonus bets still land in your account. It is a strong offer for anyone looking to bet on this Group D showdown.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for USA vs. Australia

Claiming this DraftKings new-user promo is straightforward. Follow these steps to unlock your $200 in bonus bets before kickoff:

Register for a new DraftKings account by providing your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Verify your identity to complete the account setup process. Deposit a minimum of $5 using any available payment method on the platform. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, such as USA vs. Australia Group D. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and other promotions for existing customers across a wide range of sports and markets. These deals can add real value to your betting experience well beyond your first wager.

The easiest way to stay on top of these opportunities is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear frequently, so it is worth browsing before you place any bet. Keep an eye out for tournament-specific boosts as the competition heats up.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.