DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for USA vs. Belgium

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a massive welcome offer just in time for USA vs. Belgium on Monday, July 6. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly to use on one of the most anticipated knockout matches of the summer. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code works for USA vs. Belgium

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and requires no code at all — the promotion applies automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including USA vs. Belgium. Whether you back Christian Pulisic to open the scoring or Kevin De Bruyne to record an assist, your first bet gets the bonus rolling.

Here is the best part: it does not matter whether your bet wins or loses. DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your wager settling. Say you put $5 on the USA to win and Folarin Balogun delivers the decisive goal — you collect your winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If Belgium edges it on a late De Bruyne strike, the $200 in bonus bets still lands in your account.

Before you dive in, keep these key terms in mind:

A minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager at odds of -500 or longer are required.

No DraftKings promo code is required — the offer applies automatically.

Eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 are issued within 72 hours of your first bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for USA vs. Belgium

Claiming this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff in Seattle.

Register: Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and create a new account by entering your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your identity is verified, select a deposit method and add at least $5 to your new account. Place your qualifying bet: Wager a minimum of $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any market — USA vs. Belgium is a natural choice. Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 will arrive within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets: You have seven days from issuance to put your bonus bets to work across any available DraftKings markets.

Want a deeper look at the platform before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of features, markets, and more.

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The promo code for DraftKings is just the starting point. DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and reload bonuses for existing customers throughout the week. These deals cover a wide range of sports and markets, so there is almost always something worth grabbing regardless of what is on the schedule.

The easiest way to stay on top of these offers is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, and some are time-sensitive, so it pays to check in regularly. DraftKings promo codes for existing users can add real value to your betting routine well beyond the welcome offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.