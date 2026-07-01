DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a standout welcome offer ahead of Wednesday, July 1. New users can grab Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly when they sign up and place a qualifying wager on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Browse all current sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The DraftKings promo code does not require you to enter any code at checkout. The offer activates automatically once you meet the qualifying requirements, making the process as straightforward as possible for new users. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market.

Once your bet settles, DraftKings will credit your account with eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. For example, if you place a $5 bet on the USA to win against Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Americans come through, you collect your cash winnings and still receive the $200 in bonus bets. If Bosnia pulls off the upset and your bet loses, the $200 in bonus bets still arrives in your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo, keep the following terms in mind:

A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer are required.

Eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 are issued win or lose.

Bonus bets are delivered within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date of issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

No promo code for DraftKings is needed — the offer applies automatically.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Claiming this offer ahead of USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina takes only a few minutes. Follow the steps below to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed.

Register: Visit DraftKings and create a new account by providing your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other required personal information. You must confirm your identity to complete registration, and you cannot use DraftKings if you appear on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Deposit funds: Once your account is verified, select a deposit method and add a minimum of $5 to your new sportsbook account. Place your qualifying bet: Wager at least $5 on any sports market at odds of -500 or longer. USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina is a great place to start, with multiple markets available including the match result, total goals, and player props. Collect your bonus bets: Win or lose, eight $25 bonus bets totalling $200 will be credited to your account within 72 hours of your wager settling. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing offers, check out our complete DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users ahead of USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

DraftKings consistently rewards its existing user base with a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit-boost tokens across a wide range of sports and markets. These promotions refresh regularly and can add real value to your betting experience well beyond the welcome offer. The best way to stay current is to check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where all active offers are listed in one place. With a Copa América knockout match like USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina on the schedule, there is a good chance DraftKings will have targeted boosts available for the game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.