DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets and NBA League Pass for Washington vs. New York

The latest DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after a $5 wager. Bet on Thursday's Washington at New York NFL game and claim the Nov. 12 welcome offer. See more sportsbook promos here.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Washington at New York

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer. I verified the new-user bonus myself, and you can activate it in about five minutes. Your qualifying wager can target Thursday's Washington at New York game, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Prime Video at MetLife Stadium.

The DraftKings promo works the same whether your first bet wins or loses. Here are the terms to know before you sign up:

You must be a new customer in an eligible state.

Make a minimum $5 deposit.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

You receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager.

You then receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

The $200 total arrives as eight $25 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets.

The offer includes a code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Your bet on Washington at New York counts as day 1 of the offer. Say you place a $5 wager on the game and it wins. You collect your payout and still receive your first two $25 bonus bets. Say the bet loses. You still get the same first two $25 bonus bets, and the remaining six arrive in weekly pairs on days 8, 15 and 22.

Current odds for Washington at New York

Odds move often, so check the DraftKings Sportsbook app for live prices before you bet. The snippets I found showed only a partial line for this game, with the Giants favored by 2.5 points. Here is that figure as current odds:

New York: spread -2.5.

Washington: spread +2.5.

Looking for a promo code for DraftKings that works across the NFL, NBA and NHL? The same welcome offer applies to any sports betting market, so Thursday's NBA and NHL slates also qualify for your first wager. Other DraftKings promo codes you may see online are not needed here, since this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code requirement is simply none.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Washington at New York

Follow these steps to lock in the welcome offer before Thursday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff. The whole process takes only a few minutes.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial real-money deposit of at least $5. Open the Washington at New York game and place a qualifying first wager of at least $5. Receive your first two $25 bonus bets after your qualifying wager settles into your account. Return every seven days for 21 days and click to claim two more $25 bonus bets each time. Use the code you receive to start your three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full DraftKings review for more on features, markets and payment options.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

The welcome bonus is just the start. DraftKings regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers, and many of them tie into big NFL, NBA and NHL slates like this week's.

To find them, open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week and many are tied to specific games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.