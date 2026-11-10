DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Boston vs. Philadelphia

The latest DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass after a $5 wager. As of Tuesday, Nov. 10, it ranks among the top sportsbook promos . Use it on Boston vs. Philadelphia tonight.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Boston vs. Philadelphia

I verified this welcome bonus myself, and no DraftKings promo code is required to claim it. Sign up through our link, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. For this article, that first wager is Boston vs. Philadelphia, which tips off at 8 PM ET on NBC.

Your first bet qualifies you whether it wins or loses. Say you place $5 on the Boston vs. Philadelphia moneyline and it hits. You collect your winnings as usual, and you still receive the full bonus bet package. Say that same bet loses. You still get the two $25 bonus bets right away, along with the rest of the offer.

Your qualifying wager on tonight's game counts as day 1 of this offer. The bonus bets then arrive over the following three weeks. Here are the key terms:

The offer is for new customers only, and no DraftKings promo code is needed.

Make a minimum $5 deposit.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as Boston vs. Philadelphia.

You receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager.

You then receive two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process, for $200 in total across eight bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

The promotion includes a code to access a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The promotion expires on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Looking for a DraftKings Sportsbook promo code or a promo code for DraftKings? You do not need one here. This DraftKings new-user promo applies automatically when you sign up through our link, unlike other DraftKings promo codes that ask you to enter text at registration.

Current Boston vs. Philadelphia odds

The odds sources I checked did not return a numeric moneyline, spread, or total clearly tied to Boston and Philadelphia. Open the DraftKings Sportsbook app for current odds on this game before you place your qualifying wager.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the Boston vs. Philadelphia DraftKings bonus

The sign-up takes about five minutes, so you can finish before tipoff. Follow these steps to secure the offer and bet on Boston vs. Philadelphia:

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link. Make an initial real-money deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on Boston vs. Philadelphia. Receive your first two $25 bonus bets right after placing your qualifying wager. Return every seven days for 21 days and click to claim two more $25 bonus bets each time. Use the code you receive to start your three-month NBA League Pass trial.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

DraftKings does not stop at the welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for returning customers, and many tie to major games and daily slates.

To see what is live, open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. Check it often, because new offers appear throughout the week, including around marquee matchups like Boston vs. Philadelphia.

Bet responsibly. Must be 21 or older, and eligibility varies by state. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.