DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Brazil vs. Haiti
A DraftKings promo code is not required to unlock one of the best sportsbook promos available for June 19. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a $5 wager on Brazil vs. Haiti in Group C action.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Brazil vs. Haiti
The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and easy to understand. Make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. No promo code is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.
Brazil vs. Haiti is a great target for your qualifying wager. Whether you back Brazil to dominate or take a shot on Haiti to pull off a surprise, your bonus bets arrive regardless of the outcome. Here is what to expect based on each scenario:
- If your $5 bet on Brazil wins, you collect your winnings and receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
- If your $5 bet on Haiti loses, you still receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo. Review the conditions below so there are no surprises after you sign up.
- Minimum deposit of $5 required.
- Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- Eight $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- This DraftKings promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Brazil vs. Haiti
Claiming this offer before kickoff takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed in time for Brazil vs. Haiti.
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account.
- Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method.
- Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on Brazil vs. Haiti or any other available sports market.
- Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose.
Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.
DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users around Brazil vs. Haiti
Current DraftKings customers are not left out of the fun. DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Keep an eye on that section around the Brazil vs. Haiti match for any tournament-specific promotions worth adding to your betting strategy.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.