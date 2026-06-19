DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Brazil vs. Haiti

A DraftKings promo code is not required to unlock one of the best sportsbook promos available for June 19. New users can claim $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a $5 wager on Brazil vs. Haiti in Group C action.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Brazil vs. Haiti

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and easy to understand. Make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, and DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. No promo code is needed because the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Brazil vs. Haiti is a great target for your qualifying wager. Whether you back Brazil to dominate or take a shot on Haiti to pull off a surprise, your bonus bets arrive regardless of the outcome. Here is what to expect based on each scenario:

If your $5 bet on Brazil wins, you collect your winnings and receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

If your $5 bet on Haiti loses, you still receive $200 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo. Review the conditions below so there are no surprises after you sign up.

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this promo code for DraftKings before Brazil vs. Haiti

Claiming this offer before kickoff takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying wager placed in time for Brazil vs. Haiti.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that you cannot use DraftKings if you are on any self-exclusion lists for gambling. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on Brazil vs. Haiti or any other available sports market. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose.

Want to learn more before signing up? Check out our full DraftKings review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users around Brazil vs. Haiti

Current DraftKings customers are not left out of the fun. DraftKings consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing users across a wide range of sports and markets. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app, where new offers are updated regularly. Keep an eye on that section around the Brazil vs. Haiti match for any tournament-specific promotions worth adding to your betting strategy.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.