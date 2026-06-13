DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Brazil vs. Morocco

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on Brazil vs. Morocco this Saturday, June 14. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets by placing just a $5 wager. Check out all available sportsbook promos to make the most of your first bet before the opening whistle.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Brazil vs. Morocco

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Brazil vs. Morocco, and the promotion activates automatically.

Whether you back Brazil to win, Morocco to pull off the upset, or even a draw, your qualifying bet gets the offer rolling. Win or lose that first wager, DraftKings will send you eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling.

For example, say you place $5 on Brazil to win Group C at favorable odds. If Brazil scores a late winner to edge Morocco 2-1, great. If Morocco holds on for a stunning result, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Keep in mind that the stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions to know before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your promo code for DraftKings before Brazil vs. Morocco

Claiming this offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to place your qualifying bet ahead of one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal information, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method on the platform. Navigate to the Brazil vs. Morocco market or any other available sports betting market of your choice. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. No promo code for DraftKings is needed; the offer applies automatically. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes and offers for existing users

The welcome offer is just the starting point at DraftKings Sportsbook. Existing users regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and other bonuses tied to major sporting events throughout the year. The platform keeps its rewards fresh and relevant, so there is almost always something worth checking out.

The easiest way to stay on top of what is available is to open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab. New deals are added frequently, and with a tournament of this magnitude underway, DraftKings promo codes and offers for current users are likely to be plentiful.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.