DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Carolina vs. Green Bay Thursday Night Football

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access after a $5 wager, timed for Carolina vs. Green Bay Thursday Night Football. Place that wager before Thursday's 8:15 PM ET kickoff at Lambeau Field and browse more sportsbook promos as of Oct. 29.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How this DraftKings promo code works for Carolina vs. Green Bay

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer ahead of Carolina vs. Green Bay. Simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Panthers vs. Packers matchup or any other market. Whether that first bet on Thursday Night Football wins or loses, DraftKings rewards new customers with bonus bets.

New customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles, followed by two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. That totals $200 in bonus bets, plus access to three months of NBA League Pass. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so plan to use them on upcoming games like this Thursday night matchup.

For example, a $5 bet on Carolina covering the spread against Green Bay that wins still triggers the same $200 bonus bet rollout, since the reward is not tied to the outcome of that wager. A $5 bet on the Packers moneyline that loses also unlocks the full promotion, since this offer activates regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses. Either way, new customers walk away with bonus bets to use on future DraftKings promo codes and offers.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer stands as one of the more complete DraftKings new-user promo options on the market, and no promo code for DraftKings is needed to unlock it. That means new customers can jump into the Panthers vs. Packers game without searching for extra codes elsewhere.

Keep the following terms in mind before placing a wager on this Thursday Night Football matchup:

The DraftKings promo code offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

A minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager are required.

Bonus bets arrive as two $25 payments instantly, then two $25 payments every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stakes are not included in any winnings generated from bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer before kickoff

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings welcome offer before Carolina faces Green Bay on Thursday night. The process takes just a few minutes and sets up bonus bets for use throughout the season.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official sign-up link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a $5 wager on any market, including the Panthers vs. Packers game. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim additional bonus bets every seven days for three weeks.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app. It covers everything from live betting features to mobile app navigation.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Carolina vs. Green Bay

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just new sign-ups. Every DraftKings promo rotates regularly, from odds boosts to profit boosts on primetime games like this Thursday night showdown. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the season for offers tied to upcoming matchups.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.