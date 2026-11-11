DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Looking for the DraftKings promo code offer? As of Nov. 11, new customers can bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass by wagering on Cleveland at New York. Check out more sportsbook promos from SI.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

I verified this welcome bonus myself, and no DraftKings promo code is required. New customers make a $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market. For this article, the Cleveland at New York game at 7 PM ET on Wednesday is the target for that first bet, which counts as bet 1 of the offer.

Your first wager qualifies whether it wins or loses. Say you put $5 on a Cleveland at New York market and it wins. You collect your payout and still receive the full bonus. Say it loses. You still get the $200 in bonus bets and the NBA League Pass trial.

The $200 arrives as eight $25 bonus bets. You get two $25 bonus bets instantly after your qualifying wager. Then you claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Each bonus bet expires seven days after DraftKings issues it.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings new-user promo:

Make a minimum $5 deposit.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the DraftKings new-user offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The promotion, which includes a three-month trial for NBA League Pass, expires on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You also receive a code to access the three-month NBA League Pass trial as part of this welcome offer. That makes the DraftKings promo a strong fit for basketball fans. Other DraftKings promo codes may come and go, but this one needs no entry.

Current odds for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

I checked the available odds data for this matchup. None of the returned sources listed a numeric moneyline, spread or total for Cleveland or New York. For that reason, I am not listing any figures here. Open the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see current odds for Cleveland at New York and the rest of Wednesday's 10-game NBA slate.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Claiming the bonus takes about five minutes. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code walkthrough shows each step, and since no promo code for DraftKings is needed, you can skip any code field. Follow these steps to bet on Cleveland at New York:

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account with our exclusive link. Make an initial $5 real-money deposit. Find Cleveland at New York on the NBA board and choose a market. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on the game. Collect your first two $25 bonus bets right after your wager. Return every seven days for 21 days to claim two more $25 bonus bets each time. Use the code you receive to start your three-month NBA League Pass trial.

Want more detail before you sign up? Read our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos for existing customers beyond Cavaliers vs. Knicks

The welcome bonus is only the start. DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers across the NBA, NHL and NFL schedules. Wednesday's slate and NFL Week 10 both give you plenty of games to browse.

To find the latest deals, open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the Promos tab. Check it often, since new offers appear throughout the week. A quick look before each game could turn up an extra boost for your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.