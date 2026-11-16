GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer hands new customers a shot at $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football. Place a $5 wager on the game and lock in your bonus by Nov. 15. Browse more sportsbook promos before Jacoby Brissett takes his first snap as Baltimore's starter.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football

This DraftKings promo requires no code at sign-up, and the current welcome package runs as a bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer. New customers also unlock access to three months of NBA League Pass as part of this DraftKings promo code deal. It stands as one of the more generous DraftKings new-user promo offers available to bettors watching the Chargers visit the Ravens.

Once you sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Monday's game. You will receive two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next three weeks. That structure makes this promo code for DraftKings a multi-week value play rather than a one-time payout.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager on any sports market.

Both winning and losing first wagers qualify for the bonus payout.

Customers get two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your qualifying $5 wager on the Chargers moneyline in Monday's matchup against the Ravens. If Los Angeles pulls off the road upset, you collect real winnings on top of your bonus bets. If Baltimore wins behind Brissett's debut instead, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets regardless of the final score.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Chargers vs. Ravens odds on DraftKings

Moneyline: Chargers +185, Ravens -225.

Spread: Ravens -4.5.

Total: 38.5 points.

Kickoff set for 8:15 PM ET.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Chargers vs. Ravens

Getting started with this offer takes just a few minutes before Monday night's kickoff. Follow these steps to activate your bonus bets ahead of the Chargers-Ravens game.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Find the Chargers vs. Ravens matchup on the DraftKings app or site. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market for the game. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after your wager settles or posts. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next three weeks. Redeem your access code for three months of NBA League Pass.

For a closer look at the platform's features and betting markets, check out our full DraftKings review before you place that first wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings does not stop rewarding bettors once they claim a welcome offer. The Sportsbook regularly rolls out fresh DraftKings promo codes, odds boosts and parlay specials for existing customers throughout the NFL season.

You can find these ongoing deals by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tapping the Promos tab. It is worth checking before every slate, including Monday's Chargers-Ravens matchup, since new boosts and specials tend to pop up close to kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.