DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 10

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of College Football Week 10. New customers can claim this offer by Nov. 7 and bet on Saturday's ranked matchups. Check out more sportsbook promos before placing a wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for College Football Week 10

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any College Football Week 10 matchup, such as Miami visiting Notre Dame or Georgia facing Ole Miss. Win or lose, the qualifying wager unlocks the bonus bets.

For example, a $5 wager on the BYU and Utah rivalry game that wins still triggers the same $200 reward as a $5 wager on Texas at Missouri that loses. DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles, then releases two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Bettors also gain access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass as part of the DraftKings new-user promo.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Customers must be new to DraftKings Sportsbook to qualify.

This promo code for DraftKings applies to moneyline, spread, or total bets placed on any Week 10 game, including the Alabama and LSU matchup in Death Valley or the Kentucky and Tennessee showdown. Review the official terms on the DraftKings app before wagering on Saturday's slate.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings bonus before Week 10 kickoff

Follow these steps to activate the offer and bet on Saturday's College Football Week 10 schedule.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an approved link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on a Week 10 matchup, such as Oregon at Ohio State or Alabama at LSU. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then receive two more every seven days for 21 days. Claim the three-month NBA League Pass trial code included with the welcome offer.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook app before signing up.

More DraftKings promo codes beyond Week 10

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay specials for existing customers throughout the college football season. Current customers can find these DraftKings promo codes by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab. New specials often align with marquee matchups like Miami at Notre Dame or Georgia at Ole Miss, so check back often for updated offers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.