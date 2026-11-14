DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for College Football Week 11

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

New customers can use this DraftKings promo code offer to score $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of College Football Week 11. This $200 bonus bet offer activates with just a $5 wager on any market, and it is live now as of Nov. 14. Check out more sportsbook promos before placing that first bet on Saturday's slate.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for College Football Week 11

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer, so new customers only need to sign up, deposit, and place a qualifying wager. This DraftKings promo gives bettors flexibility on Saturday's schedule, which features five ranked matchups including No. 1 Georgia hosting No. 22 Missouri and No. 6 Texas visiting No. 21 LSU. The $5 qualifying wager can go on any market tied to Week 11 college football action.

Here is how the offer unfolds once you place that first qualifying bet. Each step below shows exactly what you receive from DraftKings.

New customers in eligible states can claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5.

Place a first wager of $5 or more on any sports market, including Week 11 college football games.

Win or lose, the qualifying bet unlocks two $25 bonus bets instantly.

Six more $25 bonus bets arrive over the following three weeks, two every seven days via a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings new-user promo also includes a code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your qualifying $5 wager on the Duke at Miami moneyline, where DraftKings lists Miami around -486 and Duke near +425. If Miami covers and the bet wins, you collect that payout plus the full $200 in bonus bets delivered over the next three weeks. If Duke pulls the upset and the wager loses, this promo code for DraftKings still triggers, delivering the same $200 in bonus bets for use on future games.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings odds for Saturday's early college football games

Duke at Miami (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Duke approximately +425, Miami approximately -486. Spread Miami -14. Total 54.5.

Wake Forest at SMU (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Wake Forest approximately -115, SMU approximately +113. Spread Wake Forest -2. Total 61.5.

Northwestern at Ohio State (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Northwestern approximately +292, Ohio State approximately -292. Spread Ohio State -9.5. Total 48.5.

Steps to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Week 11

Getting started takes just a few minutes, and you can have your bonus bets ready before kickoff on Saturday. Follow these steps to claim the current DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and get set for College Football Week 11.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any game, such as Alabama at Vanderbilt or Texas at LSU. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then watch for two more every seven days for three weeks. Claim the included code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app and its features before you sign up. It breaks down everything from odds boosts to payout speeds.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what's available before you bet on this weekend's ranked matchups, like No. 2 Utah facing No. 23 Arizona or No. 8 Tennessee visiting Texas A&M. These offers change often, so it pays to check back weekly for new DraftKings promo codes and boosts tied to upcoming events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.