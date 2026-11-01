DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Eagles vs. Commanders

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to grab $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass before the Eagles and Commanders meet on Sunday Night Football. This offer is live heading into Nov. 1, so new customers can spend just $5 and start betting on this NFC East matchup. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Eagles vs. Commanders

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. Simply sign up through our link, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Eagles vs. Commanders Sunday Night Football game or any other available market.

Say you place your first $5 wager on the Commanders to cover the spread against the Eagles. If that bet loses, you will still receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days, totaling $200. If your wager wins instead, you keep the cash winnings on top of the $200 in bonus bets.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Make a minimum $5 deposit.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market, including Eagles vs. Commanders.

Win or lose, the wager qualifies for the bonus bets.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click to claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

This DraftKings promo, which includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to claim this DraftKings new-user promo before the Eagles and Commanders kick off on Sunday Night Football. There is no promo code for DraftKings needed, just complete the registration process below.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying $5 wager on the Eagles vs. Commanders game or any other available market. Collect the bonus bets as they arrive, two instantly and two every seven days for 21 days, plus the NBA League Pass trial code.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app before signing up. The review covers the app's features, betting markets and overall customer experience.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Eagles vs. Commanders and beyond

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses, odds boosts and specials for existing customers, not just newcomers. Bettors can find fresh DraftKings promo codes and profit boosts for Eagles vs. Commanders and other matchups by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers change often throughout the NFL season, so it helps to check back regularly.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.