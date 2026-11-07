DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

A new DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for new customers ahead of Georgia vs. Ole Miss on Saturday. Place a $5 wager on the Rebels vs. Bulldogs clash in Oxford to get the bonus rolling before Nov. 7. Check out other sportsbook promos while this offer remains active.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Georgia vs. Ole Miss

No DraftKings promo code is needed to claim this welcome offer ahead of Georgia vs. Ole Miss. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Bulldogs vs. Rebels game to trigger the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo credits bonus bets automatically, no matter how a wager on Saturday's SEC matchup turns out. The terms below outline exactly how the offer works.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to qualify.

A qualifying wager of $5 or more must be placed on any sports market, including Georgia vs. Ole Miss.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets are issued over the following three weeks through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer also includes three months of NBA League Pass access.

The offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you wager $5 on Ole Miss to cover the spread against Georgia and the bet wins, you keep the winnings and still receive the bonus bets. If Georgia or Ole Miss comes up short and the $5 wager loses, the $200 in bonus bets still arrive, since this DraftKings promo pays out regardless of the result.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo before Georgia vs. Ole Miss

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before Saturday's Georgia vs. Ole Miss kickoff in Oxford.

Click any link on this page to open a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal information to complete registration. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss game or any other sports market. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more $25 bonus bets arriving over the next three weeks.

Bettors who want more details before signing up can read a full DraftKings review for additional insight into the app and its features.

More DraftKings promo codes beyond Georgia vs. Ole Miss

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new DraftKings promo codes and bonuses for existing customers, not just new sign-ups. Bettors can find a promo code for DraftKings by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app throughout the week.

These offers often include enhanced odds and bonus bet opportunities tied to upcoming games, including matchups like Georgia vs. Ole Miss. Checking the app regularly helps customers stay on top of the latest DraftKings promo codes all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.