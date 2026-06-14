DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Germany vs. Curaçao
The DraftKings promo code unlocks a tremendous welcome offer just in time for Germany vs. Curaçao Group E on Sunday, June 15. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly by placing a $5 qualifying wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into June 14.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Germany vs. Curaçao
The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and beginner-friendly. Make a minimum $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Germany vs. Curaçao. No promo code for DraftKings is required, as the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.
Win or lose your opening bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back Germany to win at standard odds and the Germans deliver on their expected dominant performance against Curaçao. Whether that bet cashes or not, your bonus bets are on the way. If you wager on Curaçao pulling off a historic upset and it does not go their way, you still collect the bonus.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:
- Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.
- Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.
- Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.
- Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.
- This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Germany vs. Curaçao
Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff in Group E.
- Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate.
- Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and select a deposit method. Add a minimum of $5 to fund your new account.
- Head to the sportsbook and find the Germany vs. Curaçao Group E matchup or any other available sports market. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.
- After your bet settles, watch for eight $25 bonus bets to arrive in your account within 72 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire.
For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review.
More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users ahead of Germany vs. Curaçao
Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for active users across a wide range of sports and markets. From profit boosts on soccer matches to same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth checking out before a big event. Open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to see everything currently available to you.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.