DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Germany vs. Curaçao

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a tremendous welcome offer just in time for Germany vs. Curaçao Group E on Sunday, June 15. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantl y by placing a $5 qualifying wager. Browse all available sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into June 14.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Germany vs. Curaçao

The DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward and beginner-friendly. Make a minimum $5 deposit, then place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including Germany vs. Curaçao. No promo code for DraftKings is required, as the offer applies automatically once you meet the requirements.

Win or lose your opening bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. Say you back Germany to win at standard odds and the Germans deliver on their expected dominant performance against Curaçao. Whether that bet cashes or not, your bonus bets are on the way. If you wager on Curaçao pulling off a historic upset and it does not go their way, you still collect the bonus.

Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying wager required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

Stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Germany vs. Curaçao

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed before kickoff in Group E.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. You will need to provide your full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and other identifying information to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and select a deposit method. Add a minimum of $5 to fund your new account. Head to the sportsbook and find the Germany vs. Curaçao Group E matchup or any other available sports market. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. After your bet settles, watch for eight $25 bonus bets to arrive in your account within 72 hours. Use them within seven days before they expire.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing users ahead of Germany vs. Curaçao

Already have a DraftKings account? The platform consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for active users across a wide range of sports and markets. From profit boosts on soccer matches to same-game parlay specials, there is usually something worth checking out before a big event. Open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to see everything currently available to you.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.