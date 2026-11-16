DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for MNF, NBA Action

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Monday Night Football's Ravens-Chargers matchup and the NBA slate. This offer is live as of Nov. 16, and no promo code is required. Check out more sportsbook promos before placing your wager.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Ravens vs. Chargers

New customers can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer without entering any special code at signup. Simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including Monday's Ravens-Chargers game or the NBA slate. Win or lose, that first wager unlocks the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 21 days through a click-to-claim process. That adds up to $200 in bonus bets, plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass for watching games like Monday's Magic-Celtics tip-off. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued, so plan those wagers accordingly.

Say you place a $5 qualifying wager on the Ravens covering the spread against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. If Baltimore covers, you keep any winnings and still collect the $200 in bonus bets tied to this DraftKings new-user promo. If the Ravens fall short, it doesn't change your bonus bet payout, since this offer pays out regardless of your first bet's result.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Pays out $200 total via eight $25 bonus bets issued over a 21-day period.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date they are issued.

Offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds for Monday's Magic-Celtics and Chargers-Ravens games

Magic @ Celtics (7:00 PM ET): ML ORL approximately +285 / BOS approximately -285.

Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET): ML LAC +185 / BAL -225, spread BAL -4.5, total 38.5.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before kickoff

There's no promo code for DraftKings required, so follow these simple steps to get set up before Monday's games begin.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the Ravens-Chargers game or another available market. Collect your first two $25 bonus bets instantly after your wager settles. Claim two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks through click-to-claim. Activate your three-month NBA League Pass trial using the code provided in your account.

For more details on this operator before you sign up, read our DraftKings review .

Additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes for returning bettors

DraftKings doesn't stop rewarding bettors once the welcome offer wraps up. The Sportsbook app regularly rolls out boosts and specials for NBA and NFL games, including Monday's slate featuring the Celtics, Rockets, Heat, Warriors, Nuggets, and Suns. Existing customers can find these DraftKings promo codes by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These ongoing DraftKings promo codes vary by sport and sometimes by state, so it's worth checking the app before every slate. Whether it's an odds boost on a Monday Night Football total or a parlay insurer alternative for the NBA card, the Promos section updates frequently throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.