DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Games

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass deal ahead of Friday's NBA Cup slate. Place your first wager on any NBA Cup matchup, including Knicks vs. Pacers or Cavaliers vs. Heat, heading into Nov. 14 action. Check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for NBA Cup games

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NBA Cup matchup, such as Knicks vs. Pacers or Bucks vs. Magic. The deposit and first bet combine to unlock the full bonus bet package.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards action rather than outcome, so the result of your wager doesn't determine your bonus. For example, a $5 bet on the Knicks moneyline against the Pacers that wins still triggers the same $200 in bonus bets. A $5 bet on the Cavaliers against the Heat that loses produces an identical reward, since DraftKings only requires the wager to be placed.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings new-user promo:

New customers only, available only in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to unlock the offer.

Qualifying first wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after your first wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over 21 days via click to claim.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it's issued.

This promo code for DraftKings offer, including the NBA League Pass trial access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Those comparing DraftKings promo codes against other sportsbook welcome offers will find this structure among the more generous options heading into the NBA Cup group stage. The deposit requirement stays low at $5, yet the total payout reaches $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month NBA League Pass trial.

DraftKings odds for Friday's NBA Cup matchups

Current DraftKings odds for a few of Friday's NBA Cup matchups appear below. These lines give new customers a reference point before placing that qualifying wager on the Knicks, Pacers, Bucks, Magic, Cavaliers or Heat.

Knicks @ Pacers (7:00 PM ET): ML NYK ~-196 / IND ~+176. Spread NYK -2.5. Total ~233.5.

Bucks @ Magic (7:00 PM ET): ML MIL ~+300 / ORL ~-317.

Cavaliers @ Heat (8:00 PM ET): ML CLE ~+113 / MIA ~-115.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claim this DraftKings promo code offer before NBA Cup tipoff

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer and get ready for Friday's NBA Cup slate. The process takes just a few minutes from signup to your first bonus bet.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NBA Cup game, such as Bucks vs. Magic or Cavaliers vs. Heat. Collect two $25 bonus bets right away, then watch for six more arriving in pairs over the following three weeks.

For a deeper look at features, deposit methods and more, read our full DraftKings review before you sign up. This NBA Cup slate offers plenty of markets for that first qualifying wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for NBA Cup bettors

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA Cup group stage and beyond. Check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what's currently available for games like Thunder vs. Clippers or Spurs vs. Warriors. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes often target specific teams, bet types or NBA Cup nights.

New offers appear often, so it helps to check back before each NBA Cup matchup. Combining these existing customer promos with smart bankroll management can add extra value throughout the group stage and into the knockout rounds.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.