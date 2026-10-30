DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The DraftKings promo code offer is live for NBA Cup group play, highlighted by Friday's game between New York and Philadelphia. New customers who sign up by Oct. 30 can claim $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass after a $5 wager. Check out more sportsbook promos before placing your first bet.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NBA Cup group play

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code entry since it activates automatically once new customers complete the qualifying steps. This DraftKings promo gives new bettors the chance to turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets, plus a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, while betting on games like Friday's NBA Cup group play matchup between New York and Philadelphia.

Say a bettor places $5 on the New York and Philadelphia game. If that wager wins, the customer collects the standard payout in addition to the bonus bets issued through this DraftKings new-user promo. If the wager loses, the customer still receives the bonus bets since the qualifying bet only needs to be placed, not won.

New customers in eligible states can activate this promo code for DraftKings by depositing at least $5.

A qualifying wager of $5 or more on any sports market, including NBA Cup group play, unlocks the bonus.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings promotion, including the NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Claiming the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before NBA Cup tips off

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes. New customers can finish every step before NBA Cup group play tips off Friday.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on an NBA Cup group play game, such as New York at Philadelphia. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, with six more arriving over the following three weeks, along with access to the NBA League Pass trial.

Read our full DraftKings review for more information on the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and other features available on the app. The review covers deposit methods, mobile functionality, and additional sports betting markets beyond NBA Cup group play.

More DraftKings promo codes for returning customers

Existing DraftKings customers are not left out during NBA Cup group play. DraftKings frequently rolls out fresh DraftKings promo codes, odds boosts, and parlay specials for all sports betting markets, including NBA Cup matchups.

Check the "Promos" tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app regularly to see the latest boosts. These offers rotate often and can apply to NBA Cup group play, as well as other upcoming games throughout the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.