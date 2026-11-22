GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. This welcome offer is live for NFL Week 11 Sunday action as of Nov. 22. New customers can sign up now and browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

This DraftKings promo code offer does not require an actual code. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including the NFL Week 11 Sunday slate.

Once that first wager settles, win or lose, the account unlocks the full value of this DraftKings new-user promo. Customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 21 days through a click-to-claim process in the DraftKings app.

This promo code for DraftKings is open only to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days from the date they are issued.

This DraftKings promo expires on Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

The offer also includes access to a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Consider a $5 moneyline wager on the Chicago Bears (-600) against the New Orleans Saints in the 1 PM ET window on Nov. 22. If the Bears win, that wager returns a modest profit on top of the $200 in bonus bets already triggered by the welcome offer. If the Bears lose, the stake is not returned, but the $200 in bonus bets still arrive on the schedule outlined above, since the offer pays out regardless of the result.

Bettors can also look toward other Week 11 Sunday matchups, such as the Buccaneers visiting the Lions or the Dolphins traveling to Buffalo, to fulfill that first qualifying wager. The slate also includes the international matchup between the 49ers and Vikings later that night in Mexico City. DraftKings promo codes are not needed for any of these markets since the sign-up link applies the offer automatically.

NFL Week 11 Sunday odds on DraftKings

Saints @ Bears (1:00 PM ET): ML NO +447 / CHI -600. Spread CHI -11.5. Total 48.5.

Buccaneers @ Lions (1:00 PM ET): ML TB +230 / DET -281. Spread DET -6. Total 45.5.

Dolphins @ Bills (1:00 PM ET): ML MIA +850 / BUF -1440. Spread BUF -16.5. Total 44.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before Sunday's kickoff

Follow these steps to get started before the NFL Week 11 Sunday slate kicks off. The process takes just a few minutes from sign-up to placing that first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official sign-up link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a first wager of at least $5 on any available market, including a Week 11 Sunday game. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly after that wager settles. Return every seven days for three weeks to claim the remaining six $25 bonus bets through click-to-claim. Check the promo email or app notification for the NBA League Pass trial code.

For a closer look at the platform before signing up, read this DraftKings review . It breaks down the app's features, markets, and overall experience for new bettors.

More DraftKings promo offers beyond NFL Week 11 Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers chasing the welcome offer. These DraftKings promo codes and limited-time boosts typically appear in the Promos section of the DraftKings app.

Existing customers should check that tab often, since offers can change weekly and may tie into specific games like the Sunday Night Football matchup between the 49ers and Vikings in Mexico City. Reviewing the Promos tab before placing any wager helps customers spot the best available boost for that day's games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.