DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 8 Sunday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass for betting on NFL Week 8 Sunday, led by Ravens-Bills and Vikings-Lions. This welcome offer stays active heading into Nov. 1, so check the sportsbook promos page for other options too. Claim $200 in bonus bets before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Ravens-Bills and Vikings-Lions

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer, so new customers can sign up ahead of the 1 p.m. ET window without hunting for a special entry code. The signup process asks for a deposit and a qualifying wager, then the bonus bets follow automatically. This DraftKings promo rewards action on any Week 8 Sunday game, including Vikings-Lions, Chargers-Rams, Chiefs-Broncos and Eagles-Commanders.

Here are the main terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Pays two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The promotion, including the NBA League Pass access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say a customer places a $5 qualifying wager on the Bills to beat the Ravens during the 1 p.m. ET window. If Buffalo wins, that bettor collects standard cash winnings along with the eight $25 bonus bets tied to the welcome offer. If the Ravens pull off the result instead, the $5 stake does not return, but the bonus bets still arrive because this DraftKings new-user promo pays out on qualifying activity rather than the outcome.

This offer sits among the more generous DraftKings promo codes available this week, and the promo code for DraftKings applies whether the first wager wins or loses. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings offer for NFL Week 8 Sunday

Signing up takes just a few minutes before the early games start. Follow these steps to get set up before the Eagles and Commanders close out the night at 8:20 PM ET.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 8 Sunday market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles or posts. Claim two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. Access the NBA League Pass code included with this welcome offer.

For a closer look at the platform before placing that first wager, read this DraftKings review .

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond NFL Week 8 Sunday

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out extra bonuses and odds boosts for customers who already have an account. These offers typically live in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app, and they often tie into specific slates like NFL Week 8 Sunday. Checking that tab before locking in a wager is a quick habit that can turn up added value on top of the standard betting lines.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.