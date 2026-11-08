DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NFL Week 9 Sunday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass welcome bonus ahead of NFL Week 9 Sunday. Bettors can use this offer to wager on Sunday's slate, including the Bengals-Falcons game in Madrid, through Nov. 8. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for NFL Week 9 Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any NFL Week 9 Sunday matchup, including the Bengals-Falcons game from Madrid. Win or lose, this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month NBA League Pass trial.

Consider a customer who places a $5 wager on the Bengals to cover the spread against the Falcons. A winning bet still triggers the same $200 bonus bet payout, since the offer activates on wager placement rather than outcome. A losing bet produces an identical result, delivering two $25 bonus bets right away and six more over the following three weeks.

This DraftKings new-user promo comes with a few important terms to keep in mind.

This offer is open to new customers only, with a $5 minimum deposit and a $5 qualifying wager.

Two $25 bonus bets land in the account instantly once the first wager settles.

Six more $25 bonus bets unlock every seven days over the following three weeks through click to claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer, including the NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings will find none is needed this week. Simply follow the deposit and wager steps above to unlock the full DraftKings promo codes bundle before Sunday's opening kickoff in Madrid.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings offer for Sunday's games

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before NFL Week 9 Sunday kicks off.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 using an accepted payment method. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Sunday game, such as the Bears-Buccaneers Sunday Night Football matchup. Receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then collect six more over the next three weeks.

For a closer look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before placing a first wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for NFL Week 9 bettors

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers change often, so check the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings app for the latest updates tied to Week 9 and beyond. Whether it's a boost for Sunday's Bengals-Falcons opener or the Bears-Buccaneers nightcap, the app keeps every DraftKings promo in one place.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.