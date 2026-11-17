GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to claim $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Pistons vs. Spurs on Nov. 17. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager on the game to unlock the reward. Check out more sportsbook promos before tipoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Pistons vs. Spurs

No DraftKings promo code is needed to activate this welcome offer. New customers who click through our links automatically qualify for the DraftKings promo code offer when they sign up ahead of the Pistons vs. Spurs matchup. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer rewards both winning and losing bets, so there is no wrong way to start.

Here's how the offer plays out using Tuesday's game as an example. If you bet $5 on the Pistons moneyline and Detroit pulls off the upset, you collect your winnings plus the bonus bets. If San Antonio wins instead and your wager loses, you still receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more every seven days for 21 days.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings new-user promo. Review each point carefully before placing your first wager.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Pays out $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the first wager wins or loses.

Delivers two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This promo code for DraftKings expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

DraftKings odds for Pistons vs. Spurs

DraftKings lists the Pistons at approximately +257 on the moneyline, while the Spurs sit at approximately -317 ahead of Tuesday's 8:00 PM ET tipoff. These odds make San Antonio the clear favorite entering the matchup. Bettors can use either side to trigger this DraftKings promo code welcome offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Pistons vs. Spurs

Follow these steps to activate the offer and bet on tonight's Pistons vs. Spurs matchup. The process takes just a few minutes from sign up to your first wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Pistons vs. Spurs game or any available market. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 21 days. Access the code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass included with the offer.

For a closer look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before placing a wager. It covers everything from the app's features to its payout speed.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Pistons vs. Spurs

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA season. These offers change often and apply to a wide range of games beyond the Pistons vs. Spurs showdown.

Open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and check the Promos section to see what's currently available. New boosts, odds enhancements, and other DraftKings promo codes appear there often, giving bettors fresh ways to get involved with their favorite teams all season long.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.