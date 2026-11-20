GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code lets new customers turn a $5 bet into $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month NBA League Pass trial , an offer live as of Nov. 20. Bettors can use it ahead of the Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Cup clash, and should also check out more sportsbook promos before wagering.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Rockets vs. Nuggets

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New customers simply need to create an account, make a deposit and place a qualifying wager before the Rockets and Nuggets tip off their NBA Cup West Group A matchup on Friday night.

Once a customer deposits at least $5 and places a $5 wager on any sports betting market, the promo activates. That bet can target the Rockets vs. Nuggets moneyline, the point spread, the total or a player prop tied to Friday's contest.

Here are the main terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 must be placed on any sports betting market.

Both winning and losing qualifying wagers unlock the bonus bets.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager is placed.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer, which includes a three-month NBA League Pass trial, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider a customer who places $5 on the Nuggets moneyline against the Rockets. If Denver wins, that customer collects the moneyline payout on top of the bonus bets. If Houston pulls off the win instead, the qualifying wager still unlocks the full $200 in bonus bets, since this DraftKings promo pays out whether the first bet wins or loses.

Rockets vs. Nuggets odds on DraftKings

DraftKings lists the Rockets at approximately +107 on the moneyline, while the Nuggets sit at approximately -116 for Friday's 10:00 PM ET tipoff. Denver is a 1.5-point favorite on the spread, and the total for this NBA Cup matchup is set at approximately 225.5 points.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Rockets vs. Nuggets tips off

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings new-user promo ahead of Friday's NBA Cup game.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Rockets vs. Nuggets game or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every seven days for 21 days via click to claim. Access the three-month NBA League Pass trial included with the offer.

For a closer look at features, deposit methods and more details on the operator, read our DraftKings review before placing a first wager.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes beyond the Rockets vs. Nuggets game

This DraftKings promo isn't the only way to earn value on the app. DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for customers who already have an account, and these DraftKings promo codes often target specific sports, leagues or marquee games like the Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Cup clash.

Existing customers can find the latest offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the 'Promos' tab. Finding a new promo code for DraftKings before each game day is a good habit for bettors who want extra value beyond the welcome offer described above.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.