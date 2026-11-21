GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass ahead of SMU vs. Notre Dame on Saturday. This offer is live through Nov. 21, and bettors can also check out other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including SMU vs. Notre Dame on Saturday evening.

Whether that first wager on the Fighting Irish or the Mustangs wins or loses, this DraftKings promo still pays out. A $5 bet on Notre Dame's moneyline that wins still triggers the bonus bet release, and a $5 bet on SMU against the spread that loses still qualifies for the same reward.

Once that qualifying wager settles, customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away. Four more $25 bonus bets follow over the next three weeks, released two at a time every seven days through a click-to-claim process inside the DraftKings app.

This DraftKings new-user promo is limited to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer also unlocks a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

The promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings this week will not need one, since the offer activates automatically with a qualifying deposit and wager. Among the many DraftKings promo codes available throughout the year, this one pairs a sign-up bonus with a sports streaming perk tied to the SMU vs. Notre Dame matchup.

SMU vs. Notre Dame odds on DraftKings

Moneyline: SMU +700, Notre Dame -1100.

Spread: Notre Dame -19.5.

Total: 57.5 points.

Kickoff: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before SMU vs. Notre Dame

Signing up takes just a few minutes, and new customers can be ready to wager on SMU vs. Notre Dame well before the 7:30 PM ET kickoff. Follow these steps to get started.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an exclusive link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on SMU vs. Notre Dame or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager is placed. Claim the remaining bonus bets every seven days through the click-to-claim process in the app. Redeem the included code for a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

Bettors who want more detail on the platform before signing up can read a full DraftKings review covering features, markets, and the mobile app experience.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for customers who already have an account. These offers often target marquee college football matchups, including SMU vs. Notre Dame and other weekend games.

Existing customers can find the latest offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the "Promos" tab. New boosts and bonuses typically appear throughout the week, so checking back often is worthwhile for anyone planning to bet on college football this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.