DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Texas vs. LSU

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Texas vs. LSU on Saturday. No code is needed to activate this offer, which ranks among the top sportsbook promos available this week. This offer is live as of Nov. 14.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Texas vs. LSU

No DraftKings promo code is required for this DraftKings new-user promo, and new customers can click through our link to begin signing up ahead of kickoff in Baton Rouge. Once registered, a $5 deposit and a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any market, including Texas vs. LSU, activates the promotion. You can review full details on the DraftKings promo code page before placing a first bet.

Whether you back Texas or LSU, the result of your first wager does not change how many bonus bets you receive. A $5 moneyline bet on the Longhorns that wins still unlocks the first two $25 bonus bets, and the same outcome happens if that same $5 wager on LSU's spread loses instead. Win or lose on Texas vs. LSU, DraftKings still releases the remaining bonus bets in stages over the following three weeks.

Here is the promo code for DraftKings customers to review before betting on Saturday's game between Texas and LSU:

New customers located in an eligible state can redeem this welcome offer.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the promotion.

The qualifying first wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market, such as Texas vs. LSU.

Two $25 bonus bets land in the account instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six more $25 bonus bets follow, released two at a time every seven days across a 21 day stretch.

Each bonus bet expires seven days after it gets issued.

The original stake from the qualifying wager does not count toward any resulting winnings.

This promotion, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Current DraftKings odds for Texas vs. LSU

DraftKings lists Saturday's matchup between Texas and LSU with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET. The Longhorns sit at +164 on the moneyline while LSU comes in at -198, and the Tigers are favored by 5.5 points on the spread. The total for the matchup is set at 46.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings offer for Texas vs. LSU

Follow these steps to create a DraftKings Sportsbook account and place a first wager on Saturday's game between Texas and LSU.

Click our link to open a new DraftKings Sportsbook account. Enter the required personal details to finish registration. Deposit at least $5 using one of the available payment methods. Navigate to the Texas vs. LSU matchup or any other available market on the app. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more to trigger the bonus bet rewards. Check the Promos tab in the days that follow to claim the remaining bonus bets.

For an in-depth look at deposit methods, mobile features and more, read our full DraftKings review before Saturday's kickoff. New customers can also compare this welcome offer against other DraftKings promo codes available this season.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers beyond Texas vs. LSU

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers are not limited to new customers, since the operator regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses tied to college football action like Texas vs. LSU. Existing customers can open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tap the Promos tab to see what is currently available. These offers rotate often during the college football season, so it helps to check back before every kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.