DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Thunder vs. Mavericks

This DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass before Oklahoma City visits Dallas. Available Oct. 28, this offer pairs with other sportsbook promos for bettors tracking the Thunder and Mavericks. No promo code for DraftKings is needed to claim it.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use this DraftKings promo code for Oklahoma City vs. Dallas

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. New customers sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas or any other market. This DraftKings new-user promo credits the bonus bets regardless of whether that opening wager cashes.

A winning $5 bet on Oklahoma City still results in the same $200 reward as a losing wager on Dallas, since DraftKings issues the bonus bets either way. Customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process. The stake from the original wager is not included in any winnings tied to this promo code for DraftKings.

Available to new customers only, in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to qualify.

First wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code before Thunder vs. Mavericks tips off

Follow these steps to sign up and get ready to bet on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas. The process takes just a few minutes from sign-up to placing a first wager.

Click the DraftKings sign-up link to start a new account. Deposit at least $5 using an approved payment method. Place a qualifying $5 wager on Oklahoma City vs. Dallas or another available market. Collect two instant $25 bonus bets, then claim two more every seven days for three weeks. Activate the included three months of NBA League Pass access code.

Read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the Sportsbook before placing a wager.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos for existing customers

DraftKings regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts beyond this Thunder vs. Mavericks welcome offer. Existing customers can find the latest DraftKings promo codes and boosts by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These offers change often, so it helps to check back before every slate of games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.