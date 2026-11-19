The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a path to bet on the Thursday, Nov. 19 NBA slate and the Indianapolis-Houston Thursday Night Football matchup. New sign-ups can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass . Check out more sportsbook promos before the first tipoff.

How this DraftKings promo code works for Thursday's NBA slate and TNF

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer. New customers sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to Thursday's games, including Knicks-Timberwolves or the Indianapolis-Houston game on Thursday Night Football. This DraftKings new-user promo pays out whether that first bet wins or loses. Thursday's four NBA games all tip off at 8 PM ET, with Indianapolis at Houston following 15 minutes later on Prime Video.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for the following three weeks through a click-to-claim process, bringing the total to $200. Customers also gain access to three months of NBA League Pass as part of the offer.

The offer is available only to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Win or lose, the first wager unlocks the bonus bet schedule.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings.

This promotion, including the NBA League Pass access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Consider a $5 bet on the Knicks moneyline against the Timberwolves. A win settles that wager and still triggers the first two $25 bonus bets, since the outcome does not change the offer's terms. A loss on that same $5 bet produces the identical result, with the bonus bets issued either way and additional $25 increments following on a weekly schedule.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds: Knicks vs. Timberwolves

Here is a look at the DraftKings odds for Thursday's 8 PM ET tipoff between New York and Minnesota.

Moneyline: Knicks around -121, Timberwolves around +105.

Spread: Knicks around -1.5.

Total: Approximately 217 points.

How to claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code before Thursday's tipoffs

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes before Thursday's first tipoff. Follow the steps below to get started on the Knicks-Timberwolves game or any other matchup on the slate.

Click the sign-up link to create a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Knicks-Timberwolves, another Thursday NBA game, or Indianapolis-Houston on Thursday Night Football. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks through the click-to-claim process. Access the code for three months of NBA League Pass included with the offer.

This promo code for DraftKings only takes a few minutes to activate, and bettors can read a full DraftKings review for more on the Sportsbook before signing up.

More DraftKings Sportsbook offers beyond Thursday night's schedule

Existing DraftKings customers are not left out on Thursday, Nov. 19. The Sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses tied to NBA and NFL games, including odds enhancements for Knicks-Timberwolves and Indianapolis-Houston. These DraftKings promo codes and offers typically show up in the "Promos" tab of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Checking that section before placing a wager on Thursday's games is a good habit, since new offers roll out often throughout the NBA and NFL seasons. Bettors should always review the terms attached to each promotion before opting in.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.