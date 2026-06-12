DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for USA vs Paraguay

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a standout offer for new users ahead of June 12: bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly on any market, including USA vs Paraguay. Browse all current sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up heading into one of the summer's most anticipated international soccer matches.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for USA vs Paraguay

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports betting market, including the USA vs Paraguay Group D opener, and the promotion activates automatically.

Win or lose your first bet, DraftKings will reward you with eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200. So whether Christian Pulisic opens the scoring or Paraguay's defense holds firm in the first half, your bonus bets are on their way regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

Minimum deposit and wager of $5 required.

Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your wager settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings new-user promo expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

For example, if you place your $5 qualifying bet on the United States to win at -150 and Folarin Balogun delivers a brace to seal a 2-0 result, your bonus bets still arrive just the same as if the match ended in a Paraguay upset. The promo code for DraftKings removes the pressure from your first wager entirely.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for USA vs Paraguay

Claiming this DraftKings promo codes offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your bonus bets locked in before kickoff:

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal details, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any available payment method. Navigate to the USA vs Paraguay match or any other available sports market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling, win or lose. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, check out our complete DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promos to explore beyond USA vs Paraguay

DraftKings Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout the sports calendar. Once you've claimed the welcome offer and placed your first bet on USA vs Paraguay, there's plenty more value waiting inside the app. Head to the "Promos" tab on the DraftKings Sportsbook app to browse the latest offers available to your account, from profit boosts on soccer markets to parlay insurance on major events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.