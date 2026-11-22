GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code welcome offer is live as of Nov. 22, giving new customers a great reason to get in on Vikings vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football. New customers can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Vikings vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this DraftKings new-user promo, which pays out as eight separate bonus bets. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on the Vikings vs. 49ers matchup or any other sports market. Whether that opening bet wins or loses, DraftKings awards two $25 bonus bets right away, then two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for the next 21 days.

Say a new customer backs the 49ers moneyline at -175 for their qualifying $5 wager on Sunday Night Football. If San Francisco wins, that customer keeps a small profit on the original stake plus the full set of bonus bets tied to this DraftKings promo. If the Vikings pull off the upset instead, the customer still receives the same $200 in bonus bets, since this promo code for DraftKings pays out no matter the final score.

Here are the key terms to know before using this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code on this NFL showdown. These details cover deposits, wagers, and bonus bet timing.

This DraftKings promo code offer is available only to new customers who have never held a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 and can target the Vikings vs. 49ers game or any other available market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The welcome offer also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promo code offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds for Vikings vs. 49ers

These odds are accurate at the time of publishing and remain subject to change before kickoff. Bettors can review the full matchup lines below.

Moneyline: Vikings +147, 49ers -175.

Spread: 49ers -3.5.

Total: 46.5 points.

Kickoff: 8:20 PM ET.

How to claim this DraftKings offer for Vikings vs. 49ers

Follow these steps to activate the welcome offer before the Vikings and 49ers kick off Sunday Night Football. This process takes just a few minutes from start to finish.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official sign-up link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying first wager of $5 or more on the Vikings vs. 49ers game or another available market. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for three weeks through the click-to-claim process. Redeem the included code for a three-month NBA League Pass trial.

For a closer look at the platform, read our full DraftKings review before signing up. It breaks down features, payment options and more.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promos beyond Vikings vs. 49ers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and profit boosts for customers who already hold an account, separate from this new-customer welcome offer. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes can include odds boosts and bonus bet giveaways tied to marquee matchups like Vikings vs. 49ers. Existing customers should check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is currently available.

New DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offers appear often throughout the NFL season, so checking back weekly can pay off. Combining these offers with smart bankroll habits helps customers get more value from every DraftKings promo code they use.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.