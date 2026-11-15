DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Week 10 NFL Sunday

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus a three-month NBA League Pass trial for new customers this week. Bet on Week 10 NFL Sunday action, including the Bills-Jets and Jaguars-Titans matchups, starting Nov. 15. Just spend $5 to claim $200 in bonus bets , and browse more sportsbook promos before the games kick off.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 10 NFL Sunday

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, since the bonus unlocks automatically once you sign up. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code deal counts as a straightforward DraftKings new-user promo for anyone ready to bet on Week 10 NFL Sunday. New customers who complete the steps below can turn a $5 wager into $200 in bonus bets, whether you choose the Patriots-Lions early game or the Steelers-Bengals Sunday night matchup.

Here are the full terms for this DraftKings promo:

Available to new customers in eligible states only.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit and a qualifying $5 wager.

Pays out two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Issues two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Includes access to a three-month NBA League Pass trial.

This promo code for DraftKings expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say you place your $5 qualifying wager on the Bills covering the spread against the Jets. If that bet wins, you still collect your eight $25 bonus bets since the offer pays out regardless of the result. If the Bills fall short instead, you receive the same $200 in bonus bets, giving you another shot at the Chiefs-Falcons or Jaguars-Titans matchups later in the day.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Week 10 NFL Sunday odds on DraftKings

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET): ML NE +130 / DET -155, Spread DET -2.5, Total 51.5.

Bills @ Jets (1:00 PM ET): ML BUF -440 / NYJ +340, Spread BUF -8.5, Total 50.5.

Jaguars @ Titans (1:00 PM ET): ML JAX -600 / TEN +440, Spread JAX -10.5, Total 46.5.

How to claim your DraftKings promo code for Week 10 NFL Sunday

Follow these steps to activate the DraftKings promo code offer and get ready to bet on Week 10 NFL Sunday. The process takes just a few minutes before kickoff in Munich or any other game on the slate.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into your new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 10 NFL Sunday game. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then two more every week for 21 days. Claim your three-month NBA League Pass trial as part of the welcome offer.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets.

More DraftKings promo codes for Week 10 NFL Sunday bettors

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. You can find these offers by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and checking the Promos tab before the Seahawks-Raiders or Rams-Cardinals games kick off. New DraftKings promo codes appear often, so check back before each week's slate for additional value.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.