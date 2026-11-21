GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer brings new customers into the action for Week 12 college football Saturday. New customers can spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of this Nov. 21 slate. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Week 12 college football Saturday

The DraftKings promo code offer does not require entering any code at signup. New customers simply create an account, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any Week 12 college football matchup. That single wager, win or lose, unlocks the full bonus bet sequence.

For example, a $5 wager on BYU to cover the spread against Kansas that wins still activates the offer. A $5 wager on Ohio State against Nebraska that loses unlocks the same bonus bets, since the outcome does not affect eligibility. Either way, new customers receive two $25 bonus bets right away.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code structure spreads the remaining bonus bets out over several weeks. Here are the key terms for this DraftKings promo.

Available to new customers only in eligible states.

Minimum deposit of $5 required to activate the offer.

Qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets issued instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets issued over the following three weeks, two every seven days, through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

This offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Customers also receive a code for three months of NBA League Pass access.

This DraftKings new-user promo gives new customers flexibility on how they use that initial $5. Someone could back Texas against Arkansas, try Alabama against Chattanooga, or back Georgia on the road at South Carolina and still receive the identical bonus bet structure. The final score of any Week 12 college football game does not change the reward.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings odds for select Week 12 college football matchups

BYU @ Kansas (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline BYU approximately -209, Kansas approximately +189. Spread BYU approximately -5.5. Total approximately 47.5.

Ohio State @ Nebraska (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Ohio State -162, Nebraska +136. Spread Ohio State -3. Total 41.5.

Wake Forest @ Georgia Tech (12:00 PM ET): Moneyline Wake Forest approximately -1515, Georgia Tech approximately +975. Spread Wake Forest approximately -21. Total approximately 57.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Week 12 college football Saturday

Follow these steps to find the promo code for DraftKings and get ready to wager on Week 12 college football Saturday. Signing up takes just a few minutes before the first games kick off.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on a Week 12 college football game, such as BYU at Kansas or Ohio State at Nebraska. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim additional bonus bets every seven days for three weeks through the promotions tab. Use the bonus bets on upcoming college football games before they expire.

For a closer look at the Sportsbook before signing up, read our full DraftKings review . The review covers deposit methods, betting markets, and the mobile app experience in detail.

More DraftKings promo codes for college football bettors this Saturday

DraftKings Sportsbook keeps rewarding customers long after the welcome bonus clears. Existing customers can open the DraftKings Sportsbook app and check the Promos tab for profit boosts, odds boosts, and parlay offers tied to Week 12 college football Saturday and other upcoming slates.

These DraftKings promo codes and offers rotate often, so checking back before each kickoff pays off. Bettors who already claimed the new-customer bonus can still find added value through these ongoing promotions throughout the rest of the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.