DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Plus NBA League Pass

As of Nov. 2, this DraftKings promo code offer remains live for new customers ahead of Monday Night Football between the Bears and Seahawks, plus a stacked NBA slate. Sign up and claim $200 in bonus bets after a $5 wager, plus NBA League Pass access. Explore more sportsbook promos before placing a first bet.

How this DraftKings promo code offer works for Monday Night Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market, including the Bears-Seahawks matchup or Monday's full NBA card.

Whether that first wager settles as a win or a loss, the DraftKings new-user promo still pays out. A $5 bet on the Seahawks to beat the Bears that wins still unlocks the bonus bets, and a $5 wager on the Bears that loses also triggers the same reward. Either outcome from Monday night qualifies for the full promo.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets get credited every seven days for 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated by the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This promo code for DraftKings also includes access to NBA League Pass for three months, useful for catching teams across Monday's 15-game slate. Every detail above comes straight from the official terms, so customers know exactly what to expect before placing a bet.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your DraftKings promo code before Monday night

Follow these quick steps to lock in the DraftKings promo ahead of the Bears-Seahawks game and the NBA's loaded Monday schedule. The entire process takes just a few minutes from signup to a first qualifying wager.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a first wager of $5 or more on any market, such as the Monday Night Football game or an NBA matchup. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim two more every seven days for three weeks. Activate the NBA League Pass trial code included with the welcome offer.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full DraftKings review before placing a first bet. The review breaks down the app's features, available markets, and overall customer experience.

Other DraftKings Sportsbook promos for Monday's NFL and NBA games

Beyond this new-customer welcome offer, DraftKings regularly rolls out fresh bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay specials for existing bettors throughout the NFL and NBA seasons. These DraftKings promo codes and offers change often, so it helps to check in regularly rather than rely on a single welcome bonus.

Current customers can find the latest deals by opening the DraftKings Sportsbook app and tapping the "Promos" tab. From there, bettors can browse same-game parlay boosts for Bears-Seahawks or player props tied to Monday's full 15-game NBA slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.