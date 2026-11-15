DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Plus NBA League Pass for Steelers vs. Bengals

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

This DraftKings promo code offer lets new customers spend $5 and get $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass access ahead of Sunday Night Football between the Steelers and Bengals. Claim this DraftKings promo by Nov. 15 and browse more sportsbook promos before the AFC North rivals kick off.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Steelers vs. Bengals

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this new-user offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a first wager of $5 or more on any sports market, including Sunday's Steelers vs. Bengals matchup. Whether that opening bet wins or loses, the account still qualifies for the bonus bets.

Once the qualifying wager settles, DraftKings issues two $25 bonus bets right away. Six additional $25 bonus bets follow in pairs every seven days over the next three weeks through a click-to-claim process in the DraftKings app. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code structure spreads the full $200 reward out over about a month.

Consider how this could play out with Sunday night's game. A $5 moneyline wager on the Steelers at +150 would return $12.50 in profit if Pittsburgh wins outright, while a $5 bet on the Bengals at -180 would net about $2.78 in profit if Cincinnati covers the moneyline. If either wager loses instead, the $200 in bonus bets still arrives and can be applied to other markets, such as the spread or total on this same game.

This DraftKings new-user promo is limited to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the account.

The qualifying first wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Six more $25 bonus bets follow in pairs every seven days for 21 days via click-to-claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from bonus bet payouts.

This promo code for DraftKings, including the three months of NBA League Pass access, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Current DraftKings odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

DraftKings lists the following lines for Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff between Pittsburgh and Cincinnati:

Moneyline: Steelers +150, Bengals -180.

Spread: Bengals -3.5.

Total: 49.5 points.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code before Steelers vs. Bengals kicks off

Getting started with this offer takes just a few minutes before Sunday night's opening kickoff. Follow these steps to sign up and place a qualifying wager on the game.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account using an exclusive sign-up link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account using an accepted payment method. Navigate to the NFL section and locate the Steelers vs. Bengals Sunday Night Football matchup. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the game. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim two more every seven days for three weeks. Redeem the included code for three months of NBA League Pass access as part of the welcome bonus.

For a closer look at the app's features and betting markets, read our full DraftKings review before kickoff.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Steelers vs. Bengals

New customers are not the only ones with bonuses available on Sunday night. DraftKings regularly rolls out additional boosts and bonuses for existing bettors, separate from this new-user promo tied to Steelers vs. Bengals.

Current account holders can check the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to see what is active for the Sunday night slate and the rest of the NFL schedule. These ongoing DraftKings promo codes and odds boosts change often, so it's worth a look before placing any wager on this game or others throughout the week.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.