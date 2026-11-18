This DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to jump into the action when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat. Ahead of the Nov. 18 matchup, sign up and claim $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass . Check out other sportsbook promos before tipoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How to use the DraftKings promo code for Bucks vs. Heat

No DraftKings promo code is required to unlock this welcome offer ahead of Wednesday's game between the Bucks and the Heat. Bettors searching for a promo code for DraftKings will find none is necessary, since the bonus activates automatically after a qualifying deposit and wager. New customers simply need to sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on any market tied to the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Say a new customer places $5 on the Heat's moneyline and it cashes. That bettor would collect the standard moneyline payout plus two $25 bonus bets right away, with six more $25 bonus bets arriving over the following three weeks through click to claim. If that same $5 wager on Miami comes up short instead, the bettor still receives the full $200 in bonus bets across eight payments, since the outcome of the first bet does not affect the offer.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

A minimum $5 deposit is required to activate the offer.

The qualifying wager must be at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Six more $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over the next three weeks via click to claim.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any winnings.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings new-user promo also includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, giving new customers a way to watch Antetokounmpo's return to Milwaukee along with every other game around the league. The League Pass access code arrives alongside the bonus bet offer once the qualifying wager settles.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds for Bucks vs. Heat

Moneyline: Bucks around +517, Heat around -734.

Spread: Heat around -12.5.

Total: Around 236.5 points.

Tipoff: 7:00 PM ET.

How to claim this DraftKings promo code offer for Bucks vs. Heat

Follow these steps to claim the DraftKings welcome offer before the Bucks and Heat tip off on Nov. 18.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Bucks vs. Heat game or any other market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles. Claim six more $25 bonus bets in pairs every seven days over the next three weeks through click to claim. Access the three-month NBA League Pass trial code included with the offer.

For more details on the platform, read this DraftKings review before placing a first wager.

More DraftKings promo codes for existing customers

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the NBA season. Bettors can find these DraftKings promo codes by opening the app and checking the Promos section, where offers are updated often. Keep an eye on that section for boosts tied to future Bucks or Heat games, along with other matchups around the league.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.