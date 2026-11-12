DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on Washington vs. New York, Get $200 Bonus Bets on Thursday

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a path to $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass ahead of Washington vs. New York Thursday Night Football. Valid through Nov. 12, this welcome offer pairs well with other sportsbook promos for NFL Week 10 action.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Washington vs. New York

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer. New customers simply sign up, deposit at least $5 and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Washington vs. New York or any other sports market. Whether that first wager wins or loses, DraftKings rewards new customers with bonus bets.

Say you place $5 on the New York moneyline for Thursday's game. If the Giants win and the bet cashes, you collect the payout plus the bonus bets tied to this DraftKings new-user promo. If Washington pulls off the upset and your wager loses, you still receive the same bonus bet rewards, since the offer pays out regardless of the outcome.

Here are the key terms for this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer:

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

Requires a minimum $5 deposit.

Requires a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any sports betting market.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Six additional $25 bonus bets arrive in pairs every seven days over the following 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

The offer also includes access to three months of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promo expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Bettors can apply this DraftKings promo to the Washington vs. New York matchup or wait for another game on the slate. Either way, the stake from the qualifying wager is not included in any bonus bet winnings. Checking the current line before kickoff helps customers decide how to use that first qualifying wager.

Current DraftKings odds for Washington vs. New York

Moneyline: Washington +120 / New York -142.

Spread: New York -2.5.

Total: 40.5.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings promo code for Thursday Night Football

Getting started with this welcome offer takes just a few minutes before Washington and New York kick off at MetLife Stadium. Follow these steps to activate the bonus bets and claim the NBA League Pass access.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through an official link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Washington vs. New York or another available market. Receive two $25 bonus bets instantly once the wager is placed. Claim the remaining bonus bets every seven days over the next three weeks through click to claim. Access the code for three months of NBA League Pass included with this offer.

For a closer look at features, deposit options and betting markets, read a full DraftKings review before signing up.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers beyond Washington vs. New York

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, not just newcomers claiming their first offer. Bettors can check the Promos tab inside the DraftKings app throughout NFL Week 10 and beyond to see what is currently available. These offers change often, so it helps to look for the best promo code for DraftKings before placing a weekly wager.

Returning customers can also compare current DraftKings promo codes against other sportsbook offers to find the best value for upcoming games. Staying active in the app ensures bettors do not miss limited-time boosts tied to marquee matchups like Washington vs. New York. Checking the promos section before every kickoff takes only a moment and can add extra value to a regular betting routine.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.