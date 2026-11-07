DraftKings Promo Code: Bet on Alabama vs. LSU for $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to back Alabama vs. LSU this weekend while unlocking $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass . This welcome offer is live heading into Nov. 7, so bettors can act fast on this SEC showdown. Check out more sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Alabama vs. LSU

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this welcome offer before Saturday's game between Alabama and LSU. This DraftKings new-user promo works automatically once a new customer signs up through our link. Among the many DraftKings promo codes advertised online, this is the active offer for the Alabama vs. LSU matchup.

Say a bettor places $5 on Alabama to beat LSU and the Crimson Tide pull it off. That wager wins, and the customer still receives the full bonus bet allotment on top of any cash winnings. If LSU wins instead and the bet loses, the customer still unlocks the same $200 in bonus bets, since this DraftKings promo rewards participation rather than a correct pick.

The bonus arrives in stages rather than all at once. Here's how the terms break down:

New customers get two $25 bonus bets instantly after the qualifying wager settles.

Two additional $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for the next 21 days through a click-to-claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued, so customers should use them quickly.

The original stake is not included in any winnings generated from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo code offer, which includes a three-month trial of NBA League Pass, expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code for Alabama vs. LSU

Getting started with this promo code for DraftKings takes just a few minutes before kickoff in Baton Rouge. Follow these steps to claim the bonus and get set to bet on Alabama vs. LSU.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Make an initial deposit of at least $5. Place a qualifying first wager of at least $5 on the Alabama vs. LSU game or any other available market. Collect the first two $25 bonus bets instantly, then claim additional bonus bets every seven days for three weeks. Access the code for the three-month NBA League Pass trial included with this offer.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the Sportsbook before placing a first bet. The review covers banking methods, mobile features and other ongoing promotions.

Other DraftKings promo codes beyond the Alabama vs. LSU showdown

DraftKings does not stop rewarding customers after the welcome bonus settles. Existing bettors can regularly find profit boosts, parlay specials, and other DraftKings promo codes by checking the Promos tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

These ongoing offers often tie into marquee games like Alabama vs. LSU, giving returning customers fresh reasons to check back each week. Making it a habit to review the app before kickoff can pay off throughout the college football season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.