DraftKings Promo Code: Bet on Texans vs. Chargers for $200 in Bonus Bets

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a shot at $200 in bonus bets ahead of Texans vs. Chargers. This welcome offer is live on Nov. 8, and bettors can back Sunday's AFC matchup with a simple $5 wager. Check out these sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Texans vs. Chargers

A DraftKings promo code is not needed to unlock this DraftKings new-user promo, so new customers won't have to track down a special code before signing up. Simply deposit at least $5 and place a first wager of $5 or more on Texans vs. Chargers or any other market on the board. The sign up process takes just a few minutes on desktop or mobile.

Picture a customer placing $5 on the Texans against the spread in Sunday's game. A winning wager pays out the standard odds plus unlocks $200 in bonus bets delivered across eight separate $25 increments. A losing wager on Texans vs. Chargers still triggers the same $200 in bonus bets, since this DraftKings promo pays out on a win or a loss.

Here are the full terms for this promo code for DraftKings offer. Review each point carefully before placing a wager on Texans vs. Chargers.

Available to new customers in eligible states only.

A minimum deposit of $5 activates the offer.

Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on Texans vs. Chargers or another sports market.

Two $25 bonus bets arrive instantly once the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for 21 days through a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer includes a three month trial of NBA League Pass.

This welcome offer expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer for Texans vs. Chargers

Follow these steps to sign up and wager on Texans vs. Chargers with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer. The entire process takes just a few minutes from a phone or computer.

Sign up for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account through our links. Deposit at least $5 into the account using a preferred payment method. Find the Texans vs. Chargers matchup in the NFL section of the app. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on the game or another available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly once the wager settles. Check back every seven days for three weeks to claim additional $25 bonus bets via click to claim.

Read our full DraftKings review for more details on the app's features and betting markets. It covers everything from live betting options to payout speeds.

More DraftKings promo codes beyond Texans vs. Chargers

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers well beyond the Texans vs. Chargers matchup. Check the 'Promos' tab inside the DraftKings Sportsbook app to find the latest DraftKings promo codes and seasonal offers. These deals change often, so it's worth a look before every NFL slate.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.