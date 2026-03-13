DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $200 Bonus Bets for WBC, NBA and Players Championship Action

New bettors can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth $200 in bonus bets instantly plus a 100% profit boost for NCAA Tournament futures betting. This welcome promotion is perfect for Friday's action across the World Baseball Classic, NBA games and Players Championship preparation. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available March 13.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Friday's sports action

No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this welcome offer, but new users must follow specific steps to activate the promotion. The offer provides $200 in bonus bets instantly after placing a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market, including Friday's World Baseball Classic pool play games, NBA matchups or golf betting ahead of the Players Championship.

Key terms and conditions include:

• Must select the promotional token before placing your minimum $5 bet.

• Make a minimum deposit of $5 and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the bonus.

• Receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.

• Bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.

• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

• Complete 1x wagering requirement before withdrawing cash winnings.

For example, if you bet $5 on Team USA to win their World Baseball Classic game and they win at +150 odds, you would receive $7.50 in winnings plus your $5 stake back, along with the $200 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the full $200 in bonus bets to continue wagering on NBA games or Players Championship markets.

The promotion also includes a 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures betting, doubling potential profits on championship winner bets. This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for WBC and NBA betting

Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer and start betting on Friday's World Baseball Classic and NBA action:

Register for a new DraftKings account by downloading the app and providing required personal information for identity verification. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Select the promotional token before placing your qualifying bet. Place a minimum $5 wager on any sports market, including WBC games or NBA matchups. Receive $200 in bonus bets instantly plus your 100% profit boost token for NCAA Tournament futures.

Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional DraftKings promo codes and ongoing offers

Beyond the new-user welcome offer, DraftKings regularly provides existing customers with various promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. Current users can find daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens and special event promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. These ongoing promo code for DraftKings offers often feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including same-game parlays and player props for major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently updates these DraftKings promo codes to coincide with significant games and tournaments across all major sports leagues.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.