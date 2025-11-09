SI

DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus + 3 Months of NBA League Pass for Steelers vs. Chargers

Brian Giuffra

DraftKings promo code offer: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months NBA League Pass for Steelers vs. Chargers SNF. 
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim this bonus offer for Sunday Night Football on Nov. 10. New users can bet $5 and receive $300 in bonus bets if they win, plus three months of NBA League Pass when wagering on the Steelers vs. Chargers matchup. DraftKings provides some of the best sportsbook promos available for this primetime showdown.

DraftKings promo code offer details for Steelers vs. Chargers

This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no entry code for new users. The DraftKings new-user promo delivers substantial value when betting on the Steelers visiting the Chargers in Week 10 action. The Week 10 SNF matchup has a lot of intrigue as Los Angeles faces significant challenges with their offensive line after losing both starting tackles, while Pittsburgh brings one of the league's most formidable pass rushes to town.

Key terms and conditions include the following important details:

  • Make a minimum $5 deposit and place a qualifying $5 wager to activate the bonus.
  • Winning $5 bets trigger 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, delivered instantly or within 72 hours.
  • Bonus bet stakes are not included in winnings and expire after seven days.
  • All users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass, regardless of bet outcome.
  • NBA League Pass auto-renews at $16.99 monthly but can be canceled anytime.
  • League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.

For example, if you wager $5 on the Steelers +3 and they cover the spread, you would receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If the Chargers win by more than three points and your bet loses, you still receive the NBA League Pass subscription, but no bonus bets.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer

Claiming this promo code for DraftKings requires following these straightforward steps for Sunday Night Football betting. New users can quickly register and start wagering on the Steelers vs. Chargers matchup.

  1. Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering the required personal information.
  2. Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using preferred payment methods like PayPal or a debit card.
  3. Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 wager on any available sports market.
  4. If your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets plus your original winnings.
  5. Collect your NBA League Pass code regardless of the bet outcome and redeem before the deadline.

Please note that no DraftKings promo codes are required for this offer. Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights about this leading sportsbook.

Additional DraftKings promotions for existing users

DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions and enhanced odds for existing customers beyond this new-user offer. Regular users can discover daily profit boosts, parlay insurance options, and special event bonuses by visiting the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating promotions often feature enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and seasonal sporting events throughout the year.

  • NFL Touchdown Parlay 30% Boost: Get a 30% Boost on any 3+ Leg NFL TD Scorers Parlay, SGP or SGPx!
  • NFL Parlay Boost: Get a profit boost when making an NFL parlay of any kind.
  • Early Exit: Your single bets are refunded if a player gets injured and leaves the game early. In a parlay, the impacted leg is removed, so the rest of your wager can still hit.

Compare NFL SNF Chargers vs. Steelers promos

After claiming this DraftKings welcome offer, you can use the links to get even more sportsbook promos.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass

Up to $1,500 back in bonuses

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$150 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
