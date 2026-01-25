DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Conference Championship Weekend
New users can claim a DraftKings promo code offer worth up to $300 in bonus bets for Conference Championship Weekend on Jan. 25. This bet $5, get $300 promotion requires no code and allows bettors to wager on the AFC and NFC Championship games. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos before kickoff.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for championship weekend
The DraftKings promo code promotion delivers $300 in bonus bets when your first $5 wager wins. No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this new-user bonus. Simply register, deposit $5, and place your qualifying bet on either championship game.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Make a minimum $5 deposit and select your bonus token before placing your qualifying wager.
- If your $5 bet on the Patriots-Broncos or Rams-Seahawks game wins, you receive 12 bonus bets worth $25 each.
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours and expire seven days after issuance.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings from bonus bet wagers.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and they win, you keep your original winnings plus receive $300 in bonus bets. If the Patriots lose, you only lose your $5 stake and receive no bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim the DraftKings new-user promo for championship games
Follow these steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code bonus before Conference Championship Weekend:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the link in this article and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any championship game market.
- If your wager wins, collect your original winnings and $300 in bonus bets to use within seven days.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for more details about this sportsbook's features and offerings.
Additional DraftKings promotions beyond the promo code for DraftKings offer
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. These include profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special championship weekend bonuses. Current users can find the latest DraftKings promo codes and offers in the 'Promos' section of the mobile app.
Regular promotions often feature enhanced odds on popular bets, cashback offers on losing wagers, and special bonuses tied to major sporting events. Check the promotions page frequently to maximize your betting value during championship weekend and beyond.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
