DraftKings Promo Code Delivers $300 Bonus for Seattle vs New England Championship
New users can claim a compelling welcome offer with no DraftKings promo code required when betting on the Seattle vs New England Championship. The bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion activates when your qualifying wager wins. This Jan. 31 sportsbook promos opportunity provides substantial value for the season's biggest game.
How the DraftKings promo code offer works for the championship game
The DraftKings promo code promotion requires no special code entry for new customers. After making a minimum $5 deposit and placing your first $5 wager on any market, winning bettors receive $300 in bonus bets plus their original winnings. The bonus arrives as 12 separate $25 bonus bets, distributed instantly or within 72 hours if technical issues arise.
Key terms and conditions include:
• Minimum $5 deposit and qualifying bet required to activate the promotion.
• Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
• Bonus bet stakes are not included in any winnings from bonus wagers.
• Original winnings from the $5 bet can be withdrawn immediately.
For example, if you bet $5 on Seattle to cover the spread at +3 and they win by a touchdown, you keep your original winnings plus receive the $300 bonus. However, if New England covers instead, you only lose your $5 stake without receiving bonus bets. The Championship's expected tight margin makes either outcome realistic, with both teams showing strong execution throughout their playoff runs.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your DraftKings new-user promo for Seattle vs New England
Follow these simple steps to secure your DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer before kickoff:
- Register by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information to verify your identity.
- Make your initial deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place your qualifying $5 wager on any Seattle vs New England market or other available sports betting options.
- Collect your $300 in bonus bets if your initial wager wins, then use them within seven days.
Read our comprehensive DraftKings review for additional insights about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional promo code for DraftKings opportunities beyond the welcome offer
DraftKings consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers through profit boosts, enhanced odds, and special Championship-themed offers. These additional opportunities appear regularly in the app's dedicated 'Promos' section, featuring daily and weekly bonuses that complement your betting strategy. Current users can maximize their Championship experience by checking these rotating DraftKings promo codes and promotional opportunities throughout the game week.
- NFL First Half Early Exit: DraftKings’ Early Exit program gives you cash credits if your wager is heavily affected by a player who leaves the game in the first half due to injury and does not return.
- Thursday Night Football 50% SGP Boost: Score a 50% Profit Boost to use on your Same Game Parlay for Thursday Night Football!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.