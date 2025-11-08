DraftKings Promo Code For BYU vs. Texas Tech: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win + 3 Months NBA League Pass
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim a bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets promotion, plus three months of NBA League Pass for Saturday's BYU vs. Texas Tech showdown. This heavyweight Big 12 matchup on Nov. 8 features unbeaten BYU traveling to Lubbock to battle Texas Tech in a game that will determine the league's playoff frontrunner. This is one of the top sportsbook promos available for this crucial conference clash, giving you a chance at bonus bets on top of a way to watch the NBA.
DraftKings promo code offer details for BYU vs. Texas Tech
This DraftKings promo code promotion requires no code entry and delivers substantial value for new users betting on BYU vs. Texas Tech. New customers must make a minimum $5 deposit, select their bonus token, and place a qualifying $5 wager on any sports market to activate the bonus. If your $5 bet on the BYU-Texas Tech game wins, DraftKings will award you 12 bonus bets worth $25 each, totaling $300 in bonus betting credits.
The bonus structure includes several important terms and conditions:
- Bonus bets arrive instantly or within 72 hours if technical difficulties occur.
- The bonus bet stake is not included in any winnings derived from bonus wagers.
- All bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.
- Win or lose, new users receive a unique code for three months of NBA League Pass.
- NBA League Pass subscriptions auto-renew at $16.99 per month but can be canceled at any time.
- League Pass codes must be redeemed by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 19, 2025.
For example, if you place a $5 bet on BYU to cover the spread against Texas Tech and the Cougars win, you'll receive your original winnings plus $300 in bonus bets. If BYU fails to cover, you'll only lose your initial $5 wager, but still receive the NBA League Pass subscription. This DraftKings new-user promo provides excellent value for college football bettors targeting this pivotal Big 12 matchup.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your DraftKings promo for BYU vs. Texas Tech
Claiming this DraftKings promo code requires no special code entry and follows a straightforward registration process. New users can secure this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by completing these steps:
- Register with DraftKings Sportsbook by tapping the promotional link and entering your personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using PayPal, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Select your bonus token and place a qualifying $5 bet on any sports market, including BYU vs. Texas Tech.
- If your wager wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly or within 72 hours.
- Regardless of the outcome of your bet, claim your three-month NBA League Pass subscription code.
Additional DraftKings promos for existing customers
Beyond this new-user promotion, DraftKings consistently provides ongoing bonuses and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. Regular users can discover daily odds boosts, profit boost tokens, and special promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers frequently feature enhanced payouts on popular betting markets, including Big 12 conference games and other major college football matchups.
- Games of the Week 30% Profit Boost: Get a 30% Profit Boost for BYU vs. Texas Tech and/or Texas A&M vs. Missouri!
- College Football 15% Parlay Boost: Build a parlay, SGP, or SGPx with at least three legs and get a 15% profit boost.
Claim more welcome offers for BYU vs. Texas Tech
Check out the offers below from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel to get even more bonuses from top sportsbooks.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.