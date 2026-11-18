The DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $200 in bonus bets plus three months of NBA League Pass

for new customers betting on Celtics vs. Nuggets Wednesday night. Activate this offer as of Nov. 18 with a $5 wager. Check out more sportsbook promos before tipoff.

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for Celtics vs. Nuggets

Activating the DraftKings promo code offer is straightforward, and no code is required to redeem it. New customers who sign up, deposit at least $5, and place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Celtics vs. Nuggets or any other game on the board unlock this DraftKings new-user promo in full.

This promo code for DraftKings pays out in eight separate $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. Here are the key terms to know before placing a qualifying wager on this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer.

Available only to new customers in eligible states.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

A qualifying wager of at least $5 must be placed on any sports betting market.

The wager can win or lose and the customer still unlocks the bonus bets.

Customers receive two $25 bonus bets instantly, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days via a click to claim process.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

The offer also includes access to a three month trial of NBA League Pass.

This DraftKings promotion expires Nov. 29, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Say a customer places a $5 qualifying wager on the Celtics moneyline against the Nuggets Wednesday night. If Boston wins, that wager settles as a winner and the customer still collects the full $200 in bonus bets across the scheduled releases. If Denver wins instead, the outcome of that first wager does not change anything, since this DraftKings promo issues the same bonus bet total whether the qualifying bet wins or loses.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Current DraftKings odds: Celtics vs. Nuggets

Tipoff for Celtics vs. Nuggets is scheduled for 9:30 PM ET, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing Boston at -135 on the moneyline and Denver at approximately +119. The Celtics are roughly a 2.5-point favorite, and the total for the matchup sits near 221.5 points.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer for Celtics vs. Nuggets

Getting started with this DraftKings promo takes just a few minutes before Boston and Denver tip off. Follow the steps below to sign up and place a qualifying wager on the matchup.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account through our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of $5 or more on Celtics vs. Nuggets or any other available market. Collect two $25 bonus bets instantly after the wager settles or is placed. Claim two additional $25 bonus bets every seven days for 21 days through the click to claim process. Redeem the included code for a three month trial of NBA League Pass.

For a closer look at the platform behind this offer, read our DraftKings review before placing a first wager.

Other DraftKings promo codes for existing customers during Celtics vs. Nuggets

DraftKings regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for customers who already have an account, and Celtics vs. Nuggets is no exception. These DraftKings promo codes and boosts typically appear in the Promos section of the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Checking that section before placing a wager on Boston or Denver is a smart habit for any bettor. New offers rotate often, so it pays to look before every slate of games.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.