DraftKings Promo Code For Chiefs At Chargers: Bet $5, Get $300 Instantly + $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket 

Brian Giuffra

Claim the DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets
Claim the DraftKings promo code offer and bet $5 to win $300 in bonus bets

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with an AFC showdown as the Kansas City Chiefs head south to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Fans can get in on the action right away with the latest DraftKings promo code, unlocking up to $300 in bonus bets with a $5 wager.

This top-tier welcome deal is one of the most exciting sportsbook promos available for the season opener, giving bettors a fun way to amplify the kickoff and enjoy the action all season long.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Chiefs at Chargers

Getting your DraftKings promo code for Chiefs vs. Chargers is quick and simple: open an account using one of the links on this page, deposit $5, and place your first wager. You’ll instantly receive $300 in bonus bets plus a discount on NFL Sunday Ticket.

Here are all the key terms and conditions:

  • This promotion is only available to new DraftKings Sportsbook customers. You must be 21+ (18+ in DC, KY, WY).
  • A minimum deposit of $5 and a qualifying wager of $5 are required to unlock the bonus.
  • The $300 in bonus bets are credited immediately after your first qualifying wager.
  • Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.
  • The NFL Sunday Ticket promo code is sent within 72 hours and must be redeemed by Oct. 5, 2025.
  • Eligible participants include first-time Sunday Ticket subscribers, Google users without an active subscription, or qualifying loyalty-tier members.
  • Sunday Ticket subscription automatically renews for the 2026–27 season and beyond at the listed price unless canceled before renewal.

Your $300 in bonus bets are credited regardless of whether your first wager wins or loses, so consider taking a calculated risk with that initial $5 bet to make the most of the offer.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

More DraftKings offers for all users

Make sure to check out the promotions tab to see what other promos are available to all users. Here are some of the options today:

  • NFL Ghost Leg Parlay: Your NFL Sunday Week 1 parlay will still hit, even if one leg doesn’t win.

How to claim $300 in bonus bets from DraftKings

Kick off your Week 1 betting on the Chiefs vs. Chargers in style. With just a few simple steps, you can claim $300 in bonus bets and a discounted NFL Sunday Ticket, giving you more ways to enjoy the season opener.

  1. Register: Click any link on this page to open a DraftKings Sportsbook account. No promo code is required, but you’ll need to verify your identity.
  2. Deposit funds: Add at least $5 to activate the welcome offer and fund your first wager.
  3. Place a wager: Bet $5 or more on Kansas City at Los Angeles or any other available market.
  4. Claim rewards: Twelve $25 bonus bets are credited instantly and are valid for seven days, plus you’ll receive your NFL Sunday Ticket promo code.

See our full DraftKings review to explore all the ways this sportsbook makes NFL betting more exciting.

Compare online betting promos

DraftKings is launching the NFL season with a bang, offering $300 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you place just a $5 wager. Beyond this standout deal, make sure to explore the full range of sportsbook promos available.

FanDuel

DraftKings

BetMGM

Caesars

Welcome Bonus

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if you win 

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

Bet $1, get 20 100% profit boosts 

Promo Code

No code required 

No code required 

SI1500 

SICZR20X

Bonus Form

$300 in bonus bets 

12 $25 bonus bets 

1 or 5 bonus bets 

Profit boosts 

Minimum Deposit

$5

$5

$10

$10

Minimum Bet

$5

$5

$10

$10

Days to Use Bonus

7 days

7 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

