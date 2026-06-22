DraftKings Promo Code for France vs. Iraq: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets Instantly

The DraftKings promo code offer is one of the best ways to get in on France vs. Iraq this June 22. New users can grab $200 in bonus bets instantly with a qualifying $5 wager. Browse the latest sportsbook promos to see how DraftKings stacks up against the competition.

How the DraftKings promo code offer works for France vs. Iraq

The DraftKings promo code offer requires no code at all. Simply make a minimum $5 deposit, place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer on any sports market, and the promotion applies automatically. There is no DraftKings promo code to enter during registration.

Whether you back France to dominate Iraq or take a shot on the Lions of Mesopotamia pulling off an upset, your bonus bets arrive regardless of the outcome. Win or lose your first wager, DraftKings will issue eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling. That means even if Iraq manages to keep France off the scoresheet, you still walk away with bonus funds to use.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming this DraftKings new-user promo:

Minimum deposit of $5 required.

Qualifying wager must be at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer.

Eight $25 bonus bets ($200 total) are issued within 72 hours of your first bet settling.

Bonus bets expire seven days from issuance.

The stake is not included in any winnings derived from the bonus bets.

This DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer expires May 31, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

If France follows through on its predicted 3-0 result over Iraq, your opening bet on Les Bleus could land as a winner and you would still receive the full $200 in bonus bets on top of your payout. That is a strong return for a $5 qualifying wager on one of the tournament's most anticipated group stage matchups. This promo code for DraftKings is hard to beat for new users looking to get started.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your DraftKings bonus bets for France vs. Iraq

Claiming this offer ahead of France vs. Iraq is straightforward. Follow these steps to get your account set up and your qualifying bet placed in time for kickoff.

Visit DraftKings Sportsbook and click to register a new account. Enter your personal details, including your full name, address, phone number, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Note that users on any self-exclusion lists for gambling are not eligible to participate. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any of the available funding methods on the platform. Navigate to the France vs. Iraq market or any other available sports market and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 at odds of -500 or longer. Win or lose, receive eight $25 bonus bets totaling $200 within 72 hours of your bet settling. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance before they expire.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full DraftKings review .

More DraftKings promo codes for existing users around France vs. Iraq

DraftKings does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and other limited-time promotions tied to major sporting events throughout the year. These deals are updated frequently and are worth checking before placing any significant wager.

The best place to find current DraftKings promo codes for existing users is the "Promos" tab within the DraftKings Sportsbook app. New offers appear regularly, especially around high-profile matchups like France vs. Iraq. Make it a habit to browse that section before locking in your bets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.